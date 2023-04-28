Duke Energy: Thousands without power in Anderson County

Thousands are without power in Anderson County.
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 5:58 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy is working to restore power in Anderson County.

is reporting over 10,000 customers without power in Anderson County.

According to the outage map, there were 40 active outages as of 5:40 a.m. and 10,149 customers were without power.

As of 5:55 a.m., 2,981 are without power.

Officials are saying power is estimated to be restored by 10 a.m.

Stay tuned for further updates.

MORE NEWS: Coroner identifies victims from crashes along I-85 in Cherokee Co.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Colleton County jury convicted disbarred Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh of two counts of...
Grand jury indicts Alex Murdaugh on new charges
Gun manufacturing coming to Upstate
Gun manufacturer opening new production plant in Upstate
Deadly crash along I-85 South
Coroner identifies victims from crashes along I-85 in Cherokee Co.
Convicted murderer Jeroid Price was facing a 35 year sentence for the 2002 murder of Carl...
$5,000 reward offered to catch SC convicted killer
Oscar Yobani Solis-Berduo
Search for missing child leads investigators to human trafficking suspect

Latest News

Search for missing child leads investigators to human trafficking suspect
Search for missing child leads investigators to human trafficking suspect
Thousands without power in Anderson County
Thousands without power in Anderson County
Jamie Harrison
DNC Chair Jamie Harrison discusses concerns about President Biden's age
Vivek Ramaswamy
Presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy talk about campaign ahead of SC visit