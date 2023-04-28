Duke Energy: Thousands without power in Anderson County

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy is working to restore power in Anderson County.

is reporting over 10,000 customers without power in Anderson County.

According to the outage map, there were 40 active outages as of 5:40 a.m. and 10,149 customers were without power.

As of 5:55 a.m., 2,981 are without power.

Officials are saying power is estimated to be restored by 10 a.m.

