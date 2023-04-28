K-9 handler fired as police dog remains missing for weeks, officials say

Authorities in West Virginia say a police K-9 handler has been fired after their canine has gone missing for weeks. (Source: WSAZ)
By Alyssa Hannahs, Kimberly Donahue and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 9:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va (WSAZ/Gray News) - The handler of a police dog has reportedly been fired in connection with their K-9 partner’s disappearance.

WSAZ reports a Chapmanville Police Department K-9 handler has been fired this week after giving inconsistent statements regarding his missing dog.

Authorities in West Virginia said a police dog named Chase was first reported missing on April 11.

Officers responded to a home to help locate the canine and Chase’s handler told them that the animal escaped from a fenced yard.

The following day, Chapmanville police requested an investigation into the possible theft of the dog.

After recovering and reviewing hours of surveillance video, authorities said it was determined that Chase did not escape from his handler’s yard.

Police also determined that Chase was not stolen and that his handler’s statements about the dog’s disappearance were inconsistent.

According to Mayor Joel McNeely, the K-9 handler turned in all his police equipment on Friday and confirmed he was no longer with the department.

Authorities said they are continuing the search for the missing police dog.

