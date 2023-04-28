Man arrested for having sexual contact with horse, deputies say

Police in Illinois say they have arrested Jack Blanke for having sexual contact with a horse.
Police in Illinois say they have arrested Jack Blanke for having sexual contact with a horse.(Adams County Jail)
By Jayla Louis and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM/Gray News) - A man in Illinois is facing charges for reportedly having sexual contact with an animal.

According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, Jack Blanke, 40, was arrested early Friday morning after he was observed making sexual contact with a horse.

Deputies said they witnessed the 40-year-old with the horse on a property while they were on patrol.

According to authorities, Blanke is facing charges of sexual contact with an animal and criminal trespass.

He was arrested and booked into the Adams County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WGEM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Colleton County jury convicted disbarred Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh of two counts of...
Grand jury indicts Alex Murdaugh on new charges
Deadly crash along I-85 South
Coroner identifies victims from crashes along I-85 in Cherokee Co.
Gun manufacturing coming to Upstate
Gun manufacturer opening new production plant in Upstate
Oscar Yobani Solis-Berduo
Search for missing child leads investigators to human trafficking suspect
Convicted murderer Jeroid Price was facing a 35 year sentence for the 2002 murder of Carl...
$5,000 reward offered to catch SC convicted killer

Latest News

Georgia authorities say a 3-year-old girl was killed in a crash Friday afternoon.
3-year-old dies in crash after mother swerves to avoid stopped traffic, deputies say
In this photo released by the U.S. Army, AH-64D Apache Longbow attack helicopters from the 1st...
Army grounds aviators for training after fatal crashes
FILE - A Boeing 737 Max jet prepares to land at Boeing Field following a test flight in...
Report: FAA overruled engineers, let Boeing Max keep flying
FILE - Lori Vallow Daybell, appears in court in Lihue, Hawaii, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. The...
Doomsday murder plot trial: Victim’s sister tells jurors about quick funeral, remarriage
Generic police lights
Deputy grazed after suspect opens fire with rifle in Stephens Co.