Panthers select wide receiver Jonathan Mingo in second round, continue to add playmakers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Carolina Panthers are continuing to add pieces around new quarterback Bryce Young, drafting Ole Miss wide receiver Jonathan Mingo in the second round.

Mingo spent the past four season with the Rebels, racking up 1,758 yards and 12 touchdowns.

His best year came in 2022, when he nearly tallied 900 receiving yards, 51 catches and five scores.

The newest Panthers pass-catcher joins a receiving corps already made up of veterans Adam Thielen and D.J. Chark, as well as Terrace Marshall Jr. and Shi Smith.

Coming into the offseason, the wide receiver room was an area of concern for Carolina. After including D.J. Moore in the trade for the No. 1 pick, the position became even more desolate.

New head coach Frank Reich and general manager Scott Fitterer have certainly addressed the need though, bringing in both Thielen and Chark, and now Mingo. Marshall and Smith were both with the Panthers last year and showed flashes of potential.

At 6′2,” 220 pounds, Mingo projects to fit best as a slot receiver in the NFL, giving Young a big, strong target inside.

Carolina also signed running back Myles Sanders and tight end Hayden Hurst via free agency, loading up on the offensive side of the ball, giving Young all the weapons he needs to succeed.

The Panthers are scheduled to have just one more Day 2 pick, the 93rd-overall choice, which comes at the tail end of the third round.

