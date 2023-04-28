Sun returns today, but isolated storms possible

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Our weather is trending better today, but you’ll still want to keep an eye on the sky.

First Alert Headlines

Sunnier & warmer, but isolated storms today

Nice start, but a stormy finish this weekend

Pleasantly warm most of next week

Download the First Alert Weather app for custom alerts.

Lingering clouds and patchy fog this morning will gradually give way to increasing sunshine as the warm front passes to our north. Temperatures will get a big bump out of this, climbing into the low and mid 70s and getting us back to where we should be in late-April. Isolated thunderstorms are likely to develop thanks to the returning warmth and sunshine though, so make sure you’re keeping an eye on the sky if attending any of the outdoor events getting underway.

Futuretrack Satellite & Radar, 3:00 PM Friday (WHNS)

Isolated showers or storms will wrap up by 8:00 this evening, if not a little sooner, leaving us with clearing skies going into the overnight period. Areas of fog will likely settle in before daybreak, especially across the Upstate and lower elevations east of the mountains in North Carolina. Lows will be comfortably cool in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

No major changes to our weekend forecast, with Saturday still looking gorgeous. After the morning fog dissipates, we’ll enjoy mostly sunny skies all day long with highs climbing to the middle and upper 70s! If you’re headed to Spring Fling in Spartanburg, Anderson Soiree, or the Pickens Azalea Festival just to name a few, expect gorgeous weather for all of it!

Spring Fling Forecast, Saturday & Sunday (WHNS)

Clouds will build Saturday evening ahead of our next storm system. Rain and thunderstorms will begin to develop overnight Saturday, and will continue into Sunday morning. If you have outdoor plans early in the day, be prepared to move those inside or hold them off until the afternoon when conditions will improve. Highs Sunday will run a little milder in the mid 60s to around 70.

Futuretrack Satellite & Radar, 8:00 AM Sunday (WHNS)

An addition inch or more of rain is likely with the Sunday round of storms, which could spell some trouble following the 4″+ of rainfall we picked up on Thursday. Localized flooding may develop again, so remain alert if you will be getting around during the second half of the weekend.

Futuretrack Rainfall, ending 5:00 PM Sunday (WHNS)

Next week give us some well-earned dry weather. Mostly sunny skies are expected Monday through Thursday for most of us, but a few isolated showers could pop up in the mountains by Wednesday and Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.