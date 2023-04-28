TRAFFIC: Crash on I-385 causing backup in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) said a crash along I-385 is causing a backup.

According to the SCDOT, the crash happened along the interstate at exit 40A on the northbound side.

As of 8 a.m., the two left lanes are closed.

Crews are working to clear the incident.

Stay tuned for updates.

