TRAFFIC: Crash on I-385 causing backup in Greenville Co.
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 8:12 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) said a crash along I-385 is causing a backup.
According to the SCDOT, the crash happened along the interstate at exit 40A on the northbound side.
As of 8 a.m., the two left lanes are closed.
Crews are working to clear the incident.
Stay tuned for updates.
