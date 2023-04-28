WATCH LIVE: How to stream coronation of King Charles III

FOX Carolina will carry the coronation of King Charles III live on-air and in our free streaming apps for Roku, Fire TV and AppleTV.
FOX Carolina will carry the coronation of King Charles III live on-air and in our free streaming apps for Roku, Fire TV and AppleTV.(WHNS)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For the first time in 70 years, a new monarch will be officially crowned in England.

The coronation of King Charles III will take place on Saturday, May 6.

FOX Carolina will carry the coronation ceremony live on-air and in our free streaming apps for Roku, Apple TV and Fire TV. We will also have a live stream available in this article when it begins if you would like to bookmark this page.

Below is the schedule of events:

Saturday, May 6th, 2023 (NOTE: All times are in EST)

5:20 a.m.  - King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla depart Buckingham Palace

6 a.m. - Service begins at Westminster Abbey

7 a.m. - Coronation

8 a.m. - King and Queen Consort depart for procession back to palace

8:35 a.m. - Three cheers from military

9:10 a.m. - King and Queen Consort make appearance from palace balcony

9:30 a.m. - Royal Air Force flypast ends ceremony

