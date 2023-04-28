‘We’re on the streets’: Spartanburg’s Opportunity Hub closes day shelter 3 days earlier than expected

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg’s Opportunity Center is a unique day shelter, serving up to 50 people daily. But Thursday, they closed the doors for good. Now that it’s gone—it leaves a gap in resources. As the city and county scramble to fill that gap, many people are heading back on the streets.

“It’s been hard, it’s been hard out here. I’ve been on the streets going on two months now,” said Scott Kennedy.

In the middle of a downpour late Thursday morning, Kennedy and a few others, returned to the place he frequently visited for help—the Opportunity Center.

“Showers, change our clothes stuff like that they’re sometimes we get meals here,” he explained.

But, the doors were locked.

“For some reason they shut everything down now, we’re not sure why,” said Kennedy.

The center says it boils down to funding or rather the lack of funding.

“We did everything we could to utilize the money to help our neighbors in any way we could. And unfortunately since last year, we’ve lost the funding from the major players in the city and in the county,” said Susan Ballantyne, the president of the Opportunity Hub Board of Directors.

It was late last week, when they sent a notice the doors would be closing on April 29th, but Ballantyne says they closed three days early because of safety concerns.

“The [homeless] neighbors were very sad and they were very frustrated,” she said. “Due to just some incidents that occurred this week we just felt it would be better if we shut down early.”

According to Secretary of State data, the non-profit raised more than $700,000 in revenue last year. They leaned on grants, community donations but mostly COVID-19 relief funds to provide services.

“In the day they would get case management and counseling for life skills, training, access to employment,” said Ballantyne.

They also ran a temporary overnight shelter service that ended in October. The city owns the property and ordered night shelter operations to stop after complaints from nearby neighbors. However, they never expected the day shelter to close so soon after.

“We don’t really have a facility that meets the same needs,” said Christopher George, the City of Spartanburg Communications Manager.

Miracle Hill Rescue Mission, is the only other shelter in the county. Now the city is leaning on the Spartanburg Soup Kitchen and United Way for more help.

“Council and city staff have made it really clear that we intend to stay engaged on the homeless issue and we know that this service was valued and was necessary and we’re gonna see what we can do about replicating it,” said George.

Until then, many people like Kennedy are back without a place of refuge.

“Hardly any resources around anymore. So we don’t know what to do, where to go, so we’re on the streets. And a lot of us on the streets are trying to get help, we just can’t find it,” said Kennedy.

People will have another opportunity to come get their belongings from the center tomorrow from 12:30pm to 2:30pm. We’ll continue to follow this story and the county and city leaders’ response.

