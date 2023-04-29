After Meadowlake Park shooting, one teenager’s life will never be the same

A shooting at a Richland County Park changed the life of a teenage girl forever.
By Marcus Flowers and Ty Wilson
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A shooting at a Richland County park changed the life of a teenage girl forever, her grandmother said.

Ms. Collins is the grandmother of a Richland County School District One student whose friend was shot Saturday morning.

Collins told WIS News 10 the past 12 hours have been a nightmare for her family. She said her granddaughter came into her house delivering the bad news.

“She came in screaming, I’ve never heard her scream like that before,” Collins said. “She woke me up and told me her friend was at an after party and was shot.”

At around 1:20 a.m., 11 people including four Richland County District One students, were injured after a shooting at Meadowlake Park. Three students from W.J. Keenan High School were shot, while one girl from C.A. Johnson High School was hurt after a car leaving the scene hit her.

One of the people who was shot is in Collin’s thoughts. “I am praying that they recover and will be themselves again,” Collins said.

