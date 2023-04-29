Asheville pastor rallies multi-state coalition prioritizing parents ‘vital role’ in education

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - In February, the North Carolina Senate passed the Parents’ Bill of Rights Act, the legislation safeguard’s and prioritizes the integral role of parents in their child’s education. The bill is still with the North Carolina House, meanwhile, there’s some who argue a parent’s role goes beyond legislation.

This gathering in Asheville has all the elements of a Friday night church service from the music down to the energy. But there’s a reason people from 50 different churches and three states have traveled far and wide to Greater Works Church of God in Christ.

“We’re to be more involved, more in-tune in regards to what is taking place in the school system,” said Ronald Gates, Greater Works Church of God in Christ senior pastor.

Pastor Gates is a supporter of North Carolina Senate Bill 49, it increases parental involvement, gives parents the ability to review all material a child borrows from a school library, and enforces age-appropriate instruction on gender identity, and sexual activity.

“Let’s leave that outside of the school,” Pastor Gates said.

He’s a proponent who believes the faith-based community should be more civically responsible. And last year, he attended his first Asheville City Schools Board meeting prior to the introduction of the legislation.

“I’m going to continue to go, and I got a good following now to say, ‘look, (we’ve) got to be there,’” he said.

John Amanchukwu is an activist, author and youth pastor who didn’t want to talk about the legislation arguing Friday’s gathering was a rally to support Pastor Gates.

“We don’t live in a fairytale. You don’t get to pick your pronouns,” Amanchukwu. “We’re here because truth is under attack.”

Amanchukwu also says Gates has been persecuted locally for his activism and speaking out.

“I mean there are people who are writing about him and attempting to smear his name and his character,’ he said. “Some people who were initially standing beside him have now retreated.”

A rally for a pastor who’s not backing down from a cultural fight in the Carolinas.

“Church members are citizens. And we are taught in scripture to be good citizens,” said Bishop Patrick L. Wooden, Sr., Upper Room Church of God in Christ pastor. “Part of being a good citizen is to be involved and participate in the process and do it legally, do it peacefully.”

