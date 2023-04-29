City of Spartanburg and non-profits work to fill in the gaps, after homeless day shelter closes

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Thursday, Spartanburg County’s only day shelter for the homeless closed its doors for good. The question remains, who will now serve those in need?

The resources right now are not meeting the need. In fact, the city and county have already been working on ways to create more opportunities for help. But with the day shelter gone, that’s one less option people can depend on.

“It’s gonna leave a gap in Spartanburg,” said Shawn Parker, the founder of HOPE Ministries. The transitional recovery program helps men get a fresh start.

“When I got back on my feet, it was just something that I wanted to do and give back,” he said.

On Fridays he leads the Celebrate Recovery program. Meeting many men, who depended on the Opportunity Center for basic needs

“It’s hard on our homeless people, a lot of them I’ve talked to, because they didn’t have a place to shower. you know, make phone calls, get case management,” said Parker.

In the days ahead, he expects his nonprofit and others will be bearing the weight. Since the doors closed, Parker has been busy and so has the Spartanburg Soup Kitchen. The soup kitchen director, Lou Sartor, says they typically feed around 270 meals daily, but Friday she says they fed 400. She believes the increase is tied to the closure.

“Because we can’t get any help anywhere else,” said Scott Kennedy. FOX Carolina talked to him Thursday as he waited outside the center’s locked doors to pick up his belongings.

“The hard part is just dragging along because I got a big suitcase. So it’s hard to get back to where I gotta go,” he said.

Now the soup kitchen is allowing people to pick up their mail, typically sent to the opportunity center. The city-county homeless task force is actively exploring ways to bridge the gap in resources.

“I know that this is going to be something that will be resolved soon. Because we do think and we care about our homeless people,” said Parker.

If you are in need of shelter, housing, food or financial assistance, here is a list of some organizations and nonprofits in Spartanburg.

Middle Tyger Community Center

Project R.E.S.T. (formerly SAFE Homes Rape Crisis Coalition)

Spartanburg Housing Authority

Spartanburg Interfaith Hospitality Network

The Haven Inc.

The Salvation Army of Spartanburg

TOTAL Ministries

Unitarian Universalist Church of Spartanburg

United Way of the Piedmont

Upstate Warrior Solution



