Crews respond to fire at Upstate restaurant

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 9:10 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Tyger River Fire Department said crews were called to a fire at a seafood restaurant Saturday morning.

According to the fire department, the call came in at 3:30 a.m. in reference to smoke coming out of the building at Tadpole Fish Camp.

Once on scene, crews saw flames coming out of the roof and it was collapsing, fire officials said.

“It is probably going to be a total lost, said Deputy Chief Harter. “They will definitely be closed for a while.”

At this time, officials said there were no injuries reported and the building was unoccupied at the time of the fire.

