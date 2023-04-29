Crews responding to fire at Upstate restaurant

generic fire truck
generic fire truck(WOWT)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 9:10 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Tyger River Fire Department said crews are responding to a fire at a seafood restaurant Saturday morning.

According to the fire department, the call came in at 4 a.m. in the morning in reference to a fire at Tadpole Seafood Restaurant.

At this time, officials said there were no injuries reported.

Stay with FOX Carolina as we work to learn more.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly crash along I-85 South
Coroner identifies victims from crashes along I-85 in Cherokee Co.
Oscar Yobani Solis-Berduo
Search for missing child leads investigators to human trafficking suspect
Thousands without power in Anderson County
Duke Energy: Thousands without power in Anderson County
Gun manufacturing coming to Upstate
Gun manufacturer opening new production plant in Upstate
South Carolina lottery
‘She’s done it again’: Spartanburg woman wins lottery for second time

Latest News

Drugs seized during investigation in Cherokee County
Drugs seized during on-going investigation in Cherokee County
Katherine Nix
Officers searching for missing woman last seen at Food Lion in Blacksburg
Victoria Soto
Officers searching for missing 14-year-old in Greer
Former soldier accused of racist plot
Former Fort Bragg soldier accused of racist plot in NC