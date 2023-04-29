Drugs seized during on-going investigation in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office announced that one person was recently taken into custody after deputies seized drugs from an apartment on East Junior High Road.

Deputies said they searched the apartment as part of an ongoing investigation involving illegal drugs.

According to deputies, during the search, they seized 191 grams of methamphetamine, 8 grams of cocaine, 10 grams of marijuana and one handgun. They added that following the search, one person in the apartment, Joe Mayberry, was taken into custody and charged with trafficking methamphetamine more than 100 grams but less than 200, distribution of cocaine 2nd offense, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, possession of weapon by a violent convicted felon.

Joe Mayberry (Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)

