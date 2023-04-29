Fort Bragg soldier charged had alleged ‘operation’ to remove minorities from easter NC

WILMINGTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The U.S. Attorney’s Office from the Eastern District of North Carolina announced that a Fort Bragg soldier, who recently pleaded guilty to a weapon charge, allegedly had an “operation” to remove certain minority groups from Eastern North Carolina.

Officials said 23-year-old Noah Edwin Anthony pleaded guilty yesterday to possessing an unregistered short-barrel rifle and faces up to ten years in prison.

According to court documents, the situation began when Anthony tried to enter Fort Bragg on March 3, 2022, as officers were conducting random vehicle inspections. They explained that they searched Anthony’s car and found a “Glock Like” 9mm ghost gun with no serial number in the center council. Anthony later admitted that he didn’t have any paperwork for the gun.

Officials stated that during a further search of Anthony’s vehicle, military officers found two extended magazines, ammunition, Nazi-type patches and an American flag with a Swastika instead of a blue field and stars.

Following this search, officials said they searched Anthony’s room on Fort Bragg and found a 3D printed FGC-9 rifle with no serial number, a lower receiver, magazines for various firearms and white supremacist literature, t-shirts and patches.

Officials said during the investigation they also found several electronic devices belonging to Anthony that allegedly had evidence of a self-titled “operation,” with the goal “to physically remove as many of [black and brown people] from Hoke, Cumberland, Robeson and Scotland Counties by whatever means need be.”

The FGC-9 rifle found was submitted to the ATF Firearms Laboratory, which confirmed that it was a short barrel rifle violating the National Firearms Act (NFA). Officials added that the gun hadn’t been registered, as required under the NFA.

