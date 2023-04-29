Haywood Co. deputies arrest suspect in historical drug seizure

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect is now in custody after one of the largest seizures of suspected fentanyl in the county’s history.

Deputies say an investigation lead to the arrest of 30-year-old Scottie Parham on Friday.

Deputies say they recovered 497.2 grams of methamphetamine, 299.5 grams of suspected fentanyl, and a Glock handgun.

Parham is charged with felony flee to elude arrest in a motor vehicle, two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine, two counts of trafficking opium or heroin (suspected fentanyl), and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Officials say Parham is being held on a $2,550,000.00 bond in the Haywood County Detention Center.

Sheriff Wilke says, “There is no way to estimate the number of lives that keeping this amount of suspected fentanyl from reaching our county has saved. I would like to personally thank the District Attorney’s office for their support and the Haywood County narcotics and patrol divisions for their diligence and professionalism. If you haven’t heard me before, hear me now. If you buy, sell, or transport illegal drugs, your freedom to operate in Haywood County is over. We will find you, charge you, and ensure that you spend as much time behind bars as possible. That’s a promise.”

