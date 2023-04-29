Man sentenced to life without parole after shooting at woman 8 times in 2021

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Seventh Circuit Solicitor said a man has been sentenced after an argument in 2021 led to a woman being shot eight times.

According to the solicitor’s office, 37-year-old Samuel T. Riser was found guilty of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime.

The solicitor said on December 21, 2021, Riser had a verbal argument with a woman he dated for about five months at an apartment complex on Blackstock Road.

During the argument, the victim’s elementary school-aged children and her neighbors witnessed Riser break two televisions.

He then left the victim’s home and drove further into the apartment complex, but returned five minutes later and began shooting at the victim.

According to the solicitor, Riser fired eight shots at the victim causing a total of nine gunshot wounds, and the victim’s oldest child witnessed part of the shooting.

After the shooting, he fled the scene, but the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office found his car hidden behind his great-grandmother’s home in Woodruff. Riser turned himself in the day after the shooting.

The solicitor said Riser’s prior criminal history included assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, three counts of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, trafficking cocaine, unlawful carrying of a handgun and domestic violence.

“It is a miracle the victim was not killed during this brutal assault. The bravery shown by the victim and her children is remarkable. They were instrumental in solving this case,” said Assistant Solicitor Smith.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.