Officers searching for missing 14-year-old in Greer

Victoria Soto
Victoria Soto(Greer Police Department)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 12:38 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greer Police Department said officers are searching for Victoria Soto, a missing 14-year-old from Greer.

Officers said Soto was last seen at Greer High School this afternoon wearing a light color shirt with a red number on the back, black pants, and a pink/grey backpack.

Officers described Soto as around 5 feet 4 inches tall and 130 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding Soto is asked to call 864-848-2151

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly crash along I-85 South
Coroner identifies victims from crashes along I-85 in Cherokee Co.
Thousands without power in Anderson County
Duke Energy: Thousands without power in Anderson County
South Carolina lottery
‘She’s done it again’: Spartanburg woman wins lottery for second time
Gun manufacturing coming to Upstate
Gun manufacturer opening new production plant in Upstate
Oscar Yobani Solis-Berduo
Search for missing child leads investigators to human trafficking suspect

Latest News

Drugs seized during investigation in Cherokee County
Drugs seized during on-going investigation in Cherokee County
Katherine Nix
Officers searching for missing woman last seen at Food Lion in Blacksburg
Former soldier accused of racist plot
Former Fort Bragg soldier accused of racist plot in NC
Push for education reform
Asheville pastor rallies multi-state coalition prioritizing parents ‘vital role’ in education