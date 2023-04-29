Officers searching for missing 14-year-old in Greer

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greer Police Department said officers are searching for Victoria Soto, a missing 14-year-old from Greer.

Officers said Soto was last seen at Greer High School this afternoon wearing a light color shirt with a red number on the back, black pants, and a pink/grey backpack.

Officers described Soto as around 5 feet 4 inches tall and 130 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding Soto is asked to call 864-848-2151

