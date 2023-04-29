Officers searching for missing woman last seen at Food Lion in Blacksburg

Katherine Nix
Katherine Nix(Blacksburg Police)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 12:45 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BLACKSBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Blacksburg Police Department said officers are searching for Katherine “Kathy” Nix, a missing woman from Blacksburg.

Officers said Nex was last seen wearing all dark clothing near a Food Lion on April 26, 2023.

According to officers, a woman with Nix went into Food Lion to get something while Nix waited outside. However, the woman said Nix was gone when she came out. Officers added that they don’t know whether Nix left on foot or got into a car with someone.

Anyone with information regarding Nix is asked to call 864-487-2747.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

