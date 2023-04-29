Rain moves in for early Sunday, turning cooler

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A round of rain fires up Saturday night into Sunday with cooler weather behind.

The rain starts moving in Saturday night as a low pressure system passes over the area. The rain starts after 9 PM and continues into the early hours of Sunday. The good news is most of the rain comes overnight which limits instability. This also means outdoor plans are quite as impacted. The rain moves out between 6 AM and 10 AM, leaving a few lingering showers and even a storm or two through noon in the southeastern part of the Upstate. There is a chance to see some spotty showers move through the mountains, mainly along the North Carolina-Tennessee border in the late afternoon and evening. Partly cloudy skies return by Sunday afternoon and highs are in the mid 60s to the low 70s.

After 8 AM there is a small chance we wrangle up enough instability in parts of Union, Laurens, Greenwood and Newberry counties to spark of a stronger storm. The main threat is damaging straight-line winds. A high risk for severe weather exists to our east and south across the Midlands and the Piedmont and toward the coast of the Carolinas. So if you have travel plans for the day, keep a close eye on the weather.

Behind a reinforcing cold front, early next week, temperatures turn cooler again. Morning lows on Monday are in the mid 30s to mid 40s with highs in the low to mid 60s. Tuesday’s another chilly morning with lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s but the afternoon is a little warm in the mid 60s to around 70. However, this is still below normal for early May. Wednesday trends cooler still in the 60s in the mountains and the 70s in the Upstate with temperatures climbing closer to normal in the low to mid 70s on Thursday. Sunshine abounds through Thursday.

