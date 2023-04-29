Suspect arrested, charged with attempted murder more than a month after bar shooting

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens Police Department has arrested a suspect after a shooting that happened inside a bar Sunday morning in March.

According to police, officers responded to Topic Lounge located on West Main Street at 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, March 13.

After an investigation, police discovered that one person was injured and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers said another person was also injured and treated on scene after they cut themselves on some glass.

On Friday, April 28, police announced they arrested 31-year-old Aron Oryan Butler, on attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime charges.

