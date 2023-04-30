4 shot during fight at illegal street race near Seattle

Four people were shot early after a fight broke out at an illegal street racing event in Auburn. (KING, KING COUNTY PROSECUTING ATTORNEYS OFFICE, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Wash. (AP) — A fight erupted over the weekend at an illegal street racing event in a Seattle suburb, and four people were shot and seriously injured, authorities said.

The Auburn Police Department said the shooting happened early Saturday morning.

Officers responding to reports of a shooting found three men and one minor female had been injured. They were in serious but stable condition, police said Saturday.

Detectives believe multiple shooters were involved, the police department said.

Auburn officials said illegal street racing has become a problem in the city of about 85,000 people located south of Seattle.

Mayor Nancy Backus told KOMO-TV that the city has tried to stop the races that were putting innocent bystanders at risk.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to kitchen fire at Upstate restaurant on Saturday, April 29, 2023.
Crews respond to fire at Upstate restaurant
Crash
Man dead, 1 injured after loose tire hits windshield on I-40, troopers say
Rain expected in the early morning, tapering by midday
Rain moves in for early Sunday, turning cooler
Multiple people injured, including teenagers after shooting at Richland County park.
Nearly a dozen people, including teenagers, injured after shooting at Richland County park
Samuel Riser, 37
Man sentenced to life without parole after shooting at woman 8 times in 2021

Latest News

Bass Fishing Tournament in Greer
Bass Fishing Tournament in Greer
Willie Nelson turned 90 on Saturday and celebrated with a concert at the Hollywood Bowl.
Willie Nelson performs duet with Snoop Dogg at 90th birthday celebration
Damaged cars appear in a parking lot after a reported tornado hit the area Sunday, April 30,...
Tornado flips cars, damages homes in coastal Florida city
Residents across central and south Florida woke up to severe storms.
Millions across the country brace for severe weather, flooding
Officials search for missing man in Great Smoky Mountains
Multiple agencies search for missing man in Great Smoky Mountains