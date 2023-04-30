Cool and dry start to May

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Cooler temperatures settle in for the next week. It’s dry and sunny to start the week with rain chances increase by the weekend.

First Alert Headlines

Below normal temperatures all week

Sunny and breezy through Thursday

Rain chances creep in late week

A cold front swept through the area Sunday and the cool air on the back settles in Sunday night and plans to stick around all week. Morning lows on Monday are in the mid 30s to mid 40s. With winds sustained 10 to 20 mph and gusts to 35 mph overnight, frost is not a concern. The higher elevations of the mountains could dip to around freezing, however. So make sure to grab the jackets on the way out the door in the morning.

Sunny and chilly (Fox Carolina)

Monday is unseasonably cool for the first day of May. Despite a mainly sunny sky, highs are only in the mid 60s in the Upstate to the mid to upper 50s in the mountains. This is 10 to 15 degrees below normal. The normal high for Greenville is 77 with a morning low of 53 while in the mountains a normal high for May 1st is 73 with a low of 49.

Sunny and cool (Fox Carolina)

On top of the cool temperatures, the wind is going to be a big factor for us this week. Expect winds on Monday afternoon to gust to 40 mph in the mountains and to 35 mph in the Upstate. We see these 30 to 40 mph gusts again on Tuesday and Wednesday with winds gusting 20 to 30 mph on Thursday. So make sure any light weight items you have around your home are secure this week!

Winds gust 30 to 40 mph Monday (Fox Carolina)

Tuesday’s another chilly morning with lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s while the afternoon is a little warmer in the mid to upper 60s in the Upstate to the upper 50s to low 60s in the mountains. Wednesday back off again with morning lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s and highs in the mid 60s in the Upstate to the mid 50s in the mountains. The good news is we have plentiful sunshine each day to help it feel a little warmer outside. Thursday see the return of the 70s to the Upstate, still five to 10 degrees below normal though. In the mountains, highs jump into the mid to upper 60s.

Cool and sunny midweek (Fox Carolina)

Friday and on into the week remains with the below normal highs in the mid 60s to the low 70s. It also brings in a chance for rain. For now, there’s not great agreement in the models in terms of timing and placement of the rain. But starting late Friday on through Sunday, we’ll be monitoring a chance for rain.

Rain chances return late Friday (Fox Carolina)

