Coroner: NC college student struck, killed by vehicle in Myrtle Beach

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 5:57 PM EDT
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating after a North Carolina college student was struck and killed by a vehicle in Myrtle Beach early Sunday.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department said the wreck happened in the area of Highway 17 Bypass and 21st Avenue North.

MBPD officers were called to the scene at around 7:25 a.m. after being alerted by an officer with the Horry County Police Department that a man was found unresponsive beside the bypass. The man was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said a preliminary investigation found that he was struck while trying to cross the bypass on foot at around 1:30 a.m.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard later identified the man as 21-year-old Jackson Yelle.

While Yelle was originally from North Eastham, Massachusetts, he was a student at Elon University in North Carolina. According to a statement from the university, Yelle was in Myrtle Beach on a weekend trip with the school’s club baseball team.

“The death of a student is a heartbreaking loss,” said Jon Dooley, Vice President for Student Life. “Please keep Jackson’s family and friends in your thoughts at this challenging time and continue to care for each other in the days and weeks ahead.”

No further details were immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the MBPD at 843-918-1382.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

