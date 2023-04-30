Delivery driver scammed out of week’s worth of earnings, sheriff’s offices warns of red flags

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As more people take advantage of the convenience of delivery, scammers are taking aim at the drivers who bring your food to your front door.

Zane Stuart has been driving for Spark for a couple of years, delivering orders for Walmart and Sam’s Club. For them, it’s a way to make some extra cash on top of their regular income. Things went wrong, though, when scammers took aim at their banking account and drained it of the $174 paycheck they earned earlier this month.

It started as an innocent-looking order for a single banana -- an odd thing to be delivered by itself but Stuart went forward with the order anyway until they got a call.

“They knew my name. They said they were from delivery support,” said Stuart. ”They said it was a duplicate order and that it was going to be canceled [and] did not need to be delivered.”

The caller asked for Stuart’s account information, claiming they wanted to be sure Stuart got paid for their trouble. It was the urgency and distraction of driving that blinded Stuart from the red flags.

New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Jerry Brewer says that’s a clear sign that something’s not right.

“They spend 24 hours a day trying to scam people out of money,” said Lt. Brewer. That’s the unfortunate part but you have to educate yourself. You have to know they prey on feelings. They prey on time.”

Brewer says there are clear red flags to watch out for to be sure you don’t fall for a scammer’s tricks.

“If they’ve called you asking for money, they called asking for account information, or they’ve called you saying that a relative is needing help and that relative has not called you, that would be a red flag as well,” said Brewer.

As for Stuart, they’ve accepted their week’s worth of earnings is likely gone and are just thankful it didn’t happen to someone else.

“If that’s your main source of income, if someone waiting to pay rent that day, that could put someone on the street,” said Stuart. “That’s just very scary.”

Walmart, who owns the Spark Driver platform, offered a statement on the issue, saying:

“We take any reports of fraudulent activity or phishing seriously and encourage drivers on the Spark Driver platform to report any suspicious calls, messages, or emails from anyone posing as Walmart or a member of the Spark Driver team. The Spark Driver platform does not call or text drivers asking for personal information or account passcodes, and drivers should never share these with anyone. Drivers who believe they have experienced a phishing attempt can report it by contacting the Spark Driver platform driver support team.”

Lt. Brewer says the sheriff’s office gets reports like this every day.

