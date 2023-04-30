Deputies find missing elderly man who suffers from dementia
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office has found a missing elderly man who suffers from dementia last seen on Saturday night.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, the 81-year-old was last seen around 6:30 p.m. on Woodruff Park driving a burgundy 2008 Toyota Tacoma.
Deputies said he was found on Sunday.
