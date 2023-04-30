Deputies searching for elderly man who suffers from dementia

Samuel Callahan, 81
Samuel Callahan, 81(Greenville County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an elderly man who suffers from dementia last seen on Saturday night.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, 81-year-old Samuel Callahan was last seen around 6:30 p.m. on Woodruff Park wearing maroon and blue button down shirt with navy blue jacket and blue jeans, with a denim baseball cap with a brown bill.

Deputies said Callahan is five-feet-six inches tall and weighs 150 pounds with white hair, glasses and white facial hair.

Callahan was last seen driving a driving a burgundy 2008 Toyota Tacoma.

If anyone knows his whereabouts, call 911.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to kitchen fire at Upstate restaurant on Saturday, April 29, 2023.
Crews respond to fire at Upstate restaurant
Crash
Man dead, 1 injured after loose tire hits windshield on I-40, troopers say
Rain expected in the early morning, tapering by midday
Rain moves in for early Sunday, turning cooler
Multiple people injured, including teenagers after shooting at Richland County park.
Nearly a dozen people, including teenagers, injured after shooting at Richland County park
Katherine Nix
Officers searching for missing woman last seen at Food Lion in Blacksburg

Latest News

Crash
Deputy injured following crash on Old White Horse road
Haywood Co. deputies make historic drug bust
Haywood Co. deputies make historic drug bust
Fire closes Upstate restaurant
Fire closes Upstate restaurant
Spartanburg man sentenced to life in prison
Spartanburg man sentenced to life in prison