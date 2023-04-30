Deputies searching for elderly man who suffers from dementia

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an elderly man who suffers from dementia last seen on Saturday night.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, 81-year-old Samuel Callahan was last seen around 6:30 p.m. on Woodruff Park wearing maroon and blue button down shirt with navy blue jacket and blue jeans, with a denim baseball cap with a brown bill.

Deputies said Callahan is five-feet-six inches tall and weighs 150 pounds with white hair, glasses and white facial hair.

Callahan was last seen driving a driving a burgundy 2008 Toyota Tacoma.

If anyone knows his whereabouts, call 911.

