Deputies searching for elderly man who suffers from dementia
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an elderly man who suffers from dementia last seen on Saturday night.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, 81-year-old Samuel Callahan was last seen around 6:30 p.m. on Woodruff Park wearing maroon and blue button down shirt with navy blue jacket and blue jeans, with a denim baseball cap with a brown bill.
Deputies said Callahan is five-feet-six inches tall and weighs 150 pounds with white hair, glasses and white facial hair.
Callahan was last seen driving a driving a burgundy 2008 Toyota Tacoma.
If anyone knows his whereabouts, call 911.
