Deputy injured following crash on Old White Horse road

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 7:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy was injured after his patrol vehicle was hit by another early Sunday morning.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened at about 1 a.m. at Old White Horse and White Horse Road.

The Sheriff’s Office said the deputy was traveling south when another vehicle hit him. The deputy was later taken to the hospital for treatment, the driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is currently investigating the incident.

