Gaston County man accused of shooting, injuring 3 extradited to NC, officials say

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man accused of shooting and injuring three people, including a 6-year-old girl and her father, earlier this month in Gaston County has been extradited back to North Carolina, officials said Sunday.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office in Florida, 24-year-old Robert Singletary was picked up by authorities on Sunday morning. He arrived in Gaston County on Sunday evening, jail records show.

He allegedly fired several shots outside his home on Grier Street on April 18, striking three victims, and shooting at a fourth person.

Gaston County Police said 24-year-old Robert Singletary went inside his home and came out with a gun firing wildly at neighbors.

Neighbors said Singletary began firing after a basketball a group of kids were playing with rolled into his yard.

The young girl sustained a wound to her left cheek, while her father was shot in the back. Another woman was grazed by a bullet.

He turned himself in two days later on April 20 near Tampa, Fla.

Prior to this month’s incident, Singletary allegedly assaulted a woman with a mini-sledgehammer this past December. He was later released on a $250,000 secured bond.

Gaston County Police said he is currently being held without bond at the Gaston County Jail, and is expected to have a first court appearance on Tuesday, May 2.

He is facing numerous charges, including four counts of attempted murder.

Anyone with information relating to the case should call detectives at 704-866-3320.

