Here’s how you can get free Mother’s Day flowers

This retailer has you covered for Mother's Day.
This retailer has you covered for Mother's Day.(KTTC)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 9:09 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - You can show appreciation to Mom on Mother’s Day with a gift that won’t cost a penny, thanks to this national retailer.

As a thank-you to all the mothers in our lives, Lowe’s is having its annual Mother’s Day Flower Giveaway.

Starting on Sunday, April 30 at 12 a.m., you can register on the website to claim a free one-pint flower.

This offer is only available until May 12 or while supplies last.

Mother’s Day is observed on Sunday, May 14 this year.

For more information, visit www.lowes.com.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to kitchen fire at Upstate restaurant on Saturday, April 29, 2023.
Crews respond to fire at Upstate restaurant
Crash
Man dead, 1 injured after loose tire hits windshield on I-40, troopers say
Rain expected in the early morning, tapering by midday
Rain moves in for early Sunday, turning cooler
Multiple people injured, including teenagers after shooting at Richland County park.
Nearly a dozen people, including teenagers, injured after shooting at Richland County park
Samuel Riser, 37
Man sentenced to life without parole after shooting at woman 8 times in 2021

Latest News

Bass Fishing Tournament in Greer
Bass Fishing Tournament in Greer
Police: 132 cars broken into at Stockbridge apartment complexes
Officials search for missing man in Great Smoky Mountains
Multiple agencies search for missing man in Great Smoky Mountains
Teen injured in Spartanburg Co. nightclub shooting
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Deputies find missing elderly man who suffers from dementia