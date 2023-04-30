Multiple agencies search for missing man in Great Smoky Mountains

GATLINBURG, T.N. (FOX Carolina) - Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials say they’re continuing to search for a Florida man who went missing from a campground.

Gordon Kaye (Great Smoky Mountains National Park)

Officials say 68-year-old Gordon Kaye was last seen near a backcountry campsite on Sunday, April 23.

He was reported missing by his family on April 26, according to officials.

Officials say Kaye has brown hair and blue eyes, weighs around 200 lbs., and is five feet, 10 inches tall.

Kaye is an experienced hiker, camper, and hunter who had reserved a campsite at Deep Creek Campground for 14 days, officials say.

Officials say 29 agencies across three states are helping the National Park Service with the search.

Crews plan to continue search operations on Monday, according to officials.

