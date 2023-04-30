Multiple agencies search for missing man in Great Smoky Mountains

Officials search for missing man in Great Smoky Mountains
Officials search for missing man in Great Smoky Mountains(Great Smoky Mountains National Park)
By Sumner Moorer
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GATLINBURG, T.N. (FOX Carolina) - Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials say they’re continuing to search for a Florida man who went missing from a campground.

Gordon Kaye
Gordon Kaye(Great Smoky Mountains National Park)

Officials say 68-year-old Gordon Kaye was last seen near a backcountry campsite on Sunday, April 23.

He was reported missing by his family on April 26, according to officials.

Officials say Kaye has brown hair and blue eyes, weighs around 200 lbs., and is five feet, 10 inches tall.

Kaye is an experienced hiker, camper, and hunter who had reserved a campsite at Deep Creek Campground for 14 days, officials say.

Officials say 29 agencies across three states are helping the National Park Service with the search.

Crews plan to continue search operations on Monday, according to officials.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to kitchen fire at Upstate restaurant on Saturday, April 29, 2023.
Crews respond to fire at Upstate restaurant
Crash
Man dead, 1 injured after loose tire hits windshield on I-40, troopers say
Rain expected in the early morning, tapering by midday
Rain moves in for early Sunday, turning cooler
Multiple people injured, including teenagers after shooting at Richland County park.
Nearly a dozen people, including teenagers, injured after shooting at Richland County park
Samuel Riser, 37
Man sentenced to life without parole after shooting at woman 8 times in 2021

Latest News

Bass Fishing Tournament in Greer
Bass Fishing Tournament in Greer
Teen injured in Spartanburg Co. nightclub shooting
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Deputies find missing elderly man who suffers from dementia
The mugshots of Miquise Fulwiley (left) and Ty'Quan Kelly (right) arrested after Meadowlake...
Teens arrested after Richland County park shooting released, sheriff pleads for bond reform