Teen injured in Spartanburg Co. nightclub shooting

(Seluryar / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Sumner Moorer
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg Co. officials say deputies were called to a shooting early Sunday morning.

Officials say deputies were called to the Legends nightclub, formerly known as “Mirrors Nitelife” on S Blackstock Rd. just before 1:00 a.m.

Deputies say a 15-year-old male victim, who suffered a non-life threatening wound, is not cooperating with law enforcement.

Deputies also say a female victim suffered a graze wound.

Officials say this remains an active investigation. If you know anything, contact the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s office.

