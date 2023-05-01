Ask the experts: Your 2024 election questions

FOX Carolina’s election analysts former Republican state senator David Thomas and former Democratic state representative Fletcher Smith.(FOX Carolina)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A crowded field of candidates has emerged in the 2024 race for the White House.

What questions do you have about the presidential election?

Ask the experts, FOX Carolina’s election analysts former Republican state senator David Thomas and former Democratic state representative Fletcher Smith.

They will answer your questions below in a live blog on Thursday, May 4 at 5 p.m.

Click the blue comment icon at the bottom right and leave your questions in the comments:

