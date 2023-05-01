Best Buddies working to create meaningful friendships for people in SC

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The mission of Best Buddies is to establish a global volunteer movement that creates opportunities for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD).

“If they had best buddies in high school, I would quickly say yes,” said Best Buddies Advisory Board Member Mciver Thomas.

A Clemson Life grad, Thomas knew he had to be involved with Best Buddies when it came to South Carolina in 2022.

“Get the word out, just spread the word and have that accountability to help our community grow with our best buddies and the disability community,” he said.

On a sunny Sunday, dozens walked at Conestee Park to raise more than $25,000 during the Friendship Walk.

All the money raised will support the friendship program in South Carolina.

That program partners someone with IDD and someone without at schools and colleges.

“People think that they’re different, but really the common ground can be found in the one-on-one friendships, and it just brings awareness and empathy and love between people that are friends,” explained Best Buddies SC Director of Mission Advancement Courtney Rambo.

Currently, in South Carolina, there are 12 chapters and around 3,000 students in the friendship program.

Best Buddies SC has a goal of starting 12 more chapters before the end of the year.

The top fundraising team for the Friendship Walk in Greenville was Ceci’s Tribe which raised $6,000.

“She’s an amazing little child. She has an amazing soul. She’s going to be an amazing young woman,” said Ceci’s parents, Jacob and Kristy McBride.

Ceci was born with Down syndrome and can now possibly be part of the friendship program when she is old enough.

“We want her to not feel like she’s segmented or a separate group, right? She’s included into every activity, or any activity, that she wants to do right. She told me one time she wants to be a pitcher for Clemson softball,” said Jacob.

To learn more about Best Buddies, click here.

