‘A bump in the road:’ Upstate restaurant looks to rebuild after fire, community offers support

Officials say the fire may have resulted in a total loss of the restaurant.
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 9:10 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Tyger River Fire Department said crews were called to a fire at a seafood restaurant Saturday morning.

According to the fire department, the call came in at 3:30 a.m. in reference to smoke coming out of the building at Tadpole Fish Camp.

Once on scene, crews saw flames coming out of the roof and it was collapsing, fire officials said.

“It is probably going to be a total lost, said Deputy Chief Harter. “They will definitely be closed for a while.”

Officials said there were no injuries reported and the building was unoccupied at the time of the fire.

A GoFundMe account has been started for the owners of the restaurant as community members rally to help the family.

The owners also shared a message on Facebook thanking everyone for their support during this time.

Stay with FOX Carolina as we work to learn more.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fight causes chaos at Spartanburg Co. festival
Fight causes chaos at Spring Fling, police say
Multiple crashes cause hazardous spill on I-85
Road reopens after multiple crashes cause 100 gallons of fuel to spill on I-85
High school student from Ga dies in Anderson County crash
High school student from GA dies in Anderson County crash
Officials say a teen was injured in a Spartanburg Co. nightclub shooting
Teen injured in Spartanburg Co. nightclub shooting
Man killed by loose tire in Haywood County
Man dead, 1 injured after loose tire hits windshield on I-40, troopers say

Latest News

New charter school in Cherokee County
Sign-ups begin for new charter school coming to Cherokee County
Mortgage Changes
Mortgage Changes
Post Blast Training
Post Blast Training
Daren Griffen
Henderson Co. man charged following deadly fentanyl overdose
Crews are searching for a missing child near the Edisto River in Colleton County.
Crews continue searching river for missing child; Few details released