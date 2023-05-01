‘A bump in the road:’ Upstate restaurant looks to rebuild after fire, community offers support

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Tyger River Fire Department said crews were called to a fire at a seafood restaurant Saturday morning.

According to the fire department, the call came in at 3:30 a.m. in reference to smoke coming out of the building at Tadpole Fish Camp.

Once on scene, crews saw flames coming out of the roof and it was collapsing, fire officials said.

“It is probably going to be a total lost, said Deputy Chief Harter. “They will definitely be closed for a while.”

Officials said there were no injuries reported and the building was unoccupied at the time of the fire.

A GoFundMe account has been started for the owners of the restaurant as community members rally to help the family.

The owners also shared a message on Facebook thanking everyone for their support during this time.

