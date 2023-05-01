Check your tickets! $100K lottery ticket sold in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Someone in Anderson won $100,000 playing Palmetto Cash 5, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery.

Officials said the ticket was bought at the 7 Eleven at 3705 North Highway 81.

The Palmetto Cash 5 ticket matched all five numbers drawn on Saturday, April 29:

2 - 5 - 19 - 25 - 27 Power-Up: 3

The winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.  For complete information on claiming prizes, click here.

