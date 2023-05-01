Cordova Fire Department finds surprise inside tree

The Cordova Fire Department (CFD) found a surprise inside a tree that was in the roadway.
By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 6:38 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
CORDOVA, S.C. (WIS) - The Cordova Fire Department (CFD) found a surprise inside a tree that was in the roadway.

They posted a photo of a sliced open trunk with the outline of the Palmetto State seemingly imbedded in its interior.

“How cool is that?!?!” posted CFD.

