Cordova Fire Department finds surprise inside tree

CORDOVA, S.C. (WIS) - The Cordova Fire Department (CFD) found a surprise inside a tree that was in the roadway.

They posted a photo of a sliced open trunk with the outline of the Palmetto State seemingly imbedded in its interior.

“How cool is that?!?!” posted CFD.

