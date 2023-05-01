Crews continue searching river for missing child; Few details released

By Steven Ardary and Melissa Rademaker
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 8:10 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A search for a missing child that began Sunday has continued through Monday afternoon but law enforcement has released no details about the child they are looking for or the circumstances of the disappearance.

South Carolina Department of Natural Resources spokesman Greg Lucas confirmed crews searched the Edisto River near Mars Old Field landing throughout the night and resumed that search Monday morning.

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office and Colleton County Fire-Rescue are assisting with the search. Dive teams and searchers using underwater cameras took turns Monday combing the river near the landing.

Family members who have been waiting for word along the bank of the river but told reporters they were not ready to talk about the missing child.

Authorities have not released the name, age or gender of the missing child and also have not released a photo.

Crime scene tape continued to block off most of the landing.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fight causes chaos at Spartanburg Co. festival
Fight causes chaos at Spring Fling, police say
Multiple crashes cause hazardous spill on I-85
Road reopens after multiple crashes cause 100 gallons of fuel to spill on I-85
High school student from Ga dies in Anderson County crash
High school student from Ga dies in Anderson County crash
Officials say a teen was injured in a Spartanburg Co. nightclub shooting
Teen injured in Spartanburg Co. nightclub shooting
Man killed by loose tire in Haywood County
Man dead, 1 injured after loose tire hits windshield on I-40, troopers say

Latest News

Daren Griffen
Henderson Co. man charged following deadly fentanyl overdose
College celebrations
SC Governor's school prepares for graduation
Woman sexually assaulted by officer
Lawyers asking other victims of officer to come forward
FOX Carolina’s election analysts former Republican state senator David Thomas and former...
Ask the experts: Your 2024 election questions