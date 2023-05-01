Crews continue searching river for missing child; Few details released

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A search for a missing child that began Sunday has continued through Monday afternoon but law enforcement has released no details about the child they are looking for or the circumstances of the disappearance.

South Carolina Department of Natural Resources spokesman Greg Lucas confirmed crews searched the Edisto River near Mars Old Field landing throughout the night and resumed that search Monday morning.

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office and Colleton County Fire-Rescue are assisting with the search. Dive teams and searchers using underwater cameras took turns Monday combing the river near the landing.

Family members who have been waiting for word along the bank of the river but told reporters they were not ready to talk about the missing child.

Authorities have not released the name, age or gender of the missing child and also have not released a photo.

Crime scene tape continued to block off most of the landing.

