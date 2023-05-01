‘Critical need’ for organ donors: 17 people die each day waiting for an organ transplant

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - There’s a critical need for organ donors, and latest numbers show 17 people die each day waiting for an organ transplant. And just like the national demographics, the list of people in need of an organ is diverse spanning age, ethnicity, and gender.

We’re in the kitchen with Katrina Mattison, a 40-something who lost over 130 pounds after working out five days a week, and switching to a plant based diet.

“At one point I had to decide to take control of my life, and my medical condition,” Mattison said. “But I’ve had my share of ups and downs.”

She’s a Type 1 diabetic who’s been fighting to survive since age 15.

“I was sticking my finger eight times a day, and doing four to five insulin shots a day,” she said.

A teenager with a high risk for kidney failure, heart disease, and stroke.

“I have what they call a ‘double whammy’ because I’m a Type 1 diabetic, and I also suffer hypertension,” Mattison said. “I’ve been hypertensive since age 17.”

She worked closely with her doctors, but at age 28, the young professional got another devastating blow.

“I was in stage 5, (chronic kidney) disease,” Mattison said.

Her kidneys were close to failing and even after getting a new kidney in 2015, the spiral didn’t stop.

“My body rejected that organ,” she said. “(Lifespan and survival rates) are dependent on the age of the donor, the physical activity of the donor -- just different aspects are taken into consideration. As far as how long they anticipate that organ to last.”

But don’t call Mattison a survivor, she’s a thriver.

“I may have kidney failure, but kidney failure does not have me,” she said. “And it’s the same with diabetes. I may have diabetes, but diabetes does not have me.”

Mattison’s still working closely with her doctors, doing in-home dialysis, and using her social media to advocate and find donors for young adults and youth with backstories like hers.

“We do not fight alone, we have to band together and be an advocate and a voice for each other at all times,” she said.

Dr. Monica Walker, MD, is a physician with the T. Leroy Jefferson Medical Society. She believes the medical community can’t be persistent about organ donation solo.

“It’s critical,” Dr. Walker said. “We want people to be aware that they can donate organs and their life won’t be shortened if they have a donor card in their wallet. We will not shortchange them any opportunity for an emergency department visit, or an ICU visit, to try and just get their organs. And people will not die prematurely.”

Dr. Walker also points out while ethnicity is not a requirement for a match, a diverse registry gives more people a wider candidate net. Every ten minutes a person is added to the transplant waiting list, and data from the Health Resources and Services Administration shows kidneys remain the most in-demand organ.

“The medical community would be happy to have them, and walk them through that process,” Dr. Walker said.

Back home with Mattison, she’s still patiently waiting for her own candidate to come forward with a kidney and a pancreas.

“Everyone deserves that chance to live and receive that organ donation that will possibly save their lives,” she said.

To learn more about Mattison’s need, contact the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) Transplant Center here https://muschealth.org/medical-services/transplant/kidney-transplant

For more information or statistics on organ donation visit https://www.organdonor.gov/learn/organ-donation-statistics

To learn more about the T. Leroy Jefferson Medical Society visit https://tljmedicalsociety.org/

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.