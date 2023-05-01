Easley Police arrest suspect after stolen vehicle pursuit

(Storyblocks)
By Sumner Moorer
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 9:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A joint effort between Easley Police and the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office lead to the arrest of a suspect Sunday evening, according to officials.

Police say they were patrolling the area near Perry Prince Rd. when they discovered a stolen tag on a vehicle.

Officers say they began a brief pursuit, which was called off due to safety reasons.

Officers say the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office was called to assist.

Police say they found the vehicle abandoned near BJ Dr.

Officers say Pickens Co. deputies found the suspect walking nearby.

Easley Police say they arrested 36-year-old Bradley Aiken and charged him with receiving stolen goods and failure to stop for blue lights.

Stay with FOX Carolina as we work to get a mugshot.

