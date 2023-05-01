Fair coming to Heritage Park in Greenville Co.

Fair coming to South Carolina
Fair coming to South Carolina(Fair at Heritage Park)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One of the largest Upstate fairs is coming to Heritage Park at the end of May.

The fair attracts over 75,000 people every year and features a variety of free attractions, including world class ground acts from around the globe, a petting zoo featuring barnyard and exotic animals and a wide array of delicious fair foods ranging from traditional to outrageous and unexpected.

Children under the age of 17 will not be allowed admissions without an adult after 5 p.m. each day and a clear bag policy will be in place. Clear bags must not exceed 12″x6″x 12″. One-gallon clear plastic freezer bags and small clutch purses, no larger than 4.5″x6.5″ are also permitted. Diaper bags and strollers are allowed but subject to search.

Admissions to the fair is $10 and children under 10 enter for free.

The fair is scheduled to run from Friday, May 19 to Sunday, May 28 Monday - Thursday from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m., Fridays from 4 p.m. until 11 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. and Sundays from 12:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.

For more information about the fair, click here.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fight causes chaos at Spartanburg Co. festival
Fight causes chaos at Spring Fling, police say
High school student from Ga dies in Anderson County crash
High school student from Ga dies in Anderson County crash
Officials say a teen was injured in a Spartanburg Co. nightclub shooting
Teen injured in Spartanburg Co. nightclub shooting
Crash causes hazardous materials spill on I-85 in Greenville Co.
Road reopens after multiple crashes cause 100 gallons of fuel to spill on I-85
Man killed by loose tire in Haywood County
Man dead, 1 injured after loose tire hits windshield on I-40, troopers say

Latest News

College celebrations
SC Governor's school prepares for graduation
A federal appeals court has ruled officers are not liable for shooting an innocent Georgia man...
‘A tragic story’ | State troopers capture criminal but shoot his hostage
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
Crews are searching for a missing child near the Edisto River in Colleton County.
Wildlife officials, other agencies search river for missing child