Fair coming to Heritage Park in Greenville Co.

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One of the largest Upstate fairs is coming to Heritage Park at the end of May.

The fair attracts over 75,000 people every year and features a variety of free attractions, including world class ground acts from around the globe, a petting zoo featuring barnyard and exotic animals and a wide array of delicious fair foods ranging from traditional to outrageous and unexpected.

Children under the age of 17 will not be allowed admissions without an adult after 5 p.m. each day and a clear bag policy will be in place. Clear bags must not exceed 12″x6″x 12″. One-gallon clear plastic freezer bags and small clutch purses, no larger than 4.5″x6.5″ are also permitted. Diaper bags and strollers are allowed but subject to search.

Admissions to the fair is $10 and children under 10 enter for free.

The fair is scheduled to run from Friday, May 19 to Sunday, May 28 Monday - Thursday from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m., Fridays from 4 p.m. until 11 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. and Sundays from 12:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.

