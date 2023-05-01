Henderson Co. man charged following deadly fentanyl overdose

Daren Griffen
Daren Griffen(Madison County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 5:32 PM EDT
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said a man was recently charged following an investigation into a deadly fentanyl overdose.

Deputies said following an investigation into the overdose, Daren Griffen, from Henderson County, was taken into custody and charged with death by distribution. He was booked into the Madison County Detention Center and given a $100,000 Secured Bond.

“The Madison County Sheriff’s Office will remain steadfast in holding accountable every individual responsible for selling this poison to people in our communities,” Madison County Sheriff Buddy Harwood said.

According to deputies, they helped the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (NCSBI) investigate this case.

