Horses recovering nearly a year after Upstate animal cruelty bust

WOODRUFF, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A horse named Crew, just a newborn foal when he was rescued along with more than 30 other horses from a property in Spartanburg County, is now nearing a year old.

Crew was a month old when he and mother Journey, two of 35 Arabian-type horses, were seized on Highway 221 in June, along with multiple cats and a dog.

In court, a Spartanburg Animal Control officer testified about the poor conditions in which the animals were found, suffering from open wounds and ingrown hooves. It appeared they hadn’t received any veterinary care in about five years.

Journey and Crew now have a new home at Hasty’s Haven Horse Rescue, a nonprofit that takes in abused and neglected horses. The owners said they are doing well and are now comfortable around others. However, it is still a struggle for them to get their hooves trimmed and Journey will probably never be rideable because of the mistreatment she endured.

Paul Kica, 56, was found guilty of 10 counts of ill-treatment of animals in connection with the case. He acted as his own attorney in magistrate court, saying he was ashamed of his arrest.

A judge sentenced him to 90 days in prison and ordered him to pay a $9,000 fine.

The other horses rescued from Kica’s property were taken in by rescue farms across the area.

