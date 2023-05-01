Husband hollering contest at Pickens Azalea Festival

Several Upstate women are taking the stage to give their a husbands a "holler."
By Anisa Snipes
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 7:04 AM EDT
PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - How do you get your husband’s attention? Wives at the 2023 Pickens Azalea Festival put their skills to the test in the “Husband Hollering Competition”.

Each wife had their own technique to see who could get their husband’s attention the best whether it was yodeling or the promise of a kiss.

The wives were judged based off their first impression, presentation, originality, volume, clarity and last impression.

Bonus points were awarded if the husband appeared before each three minute presentation ended.

The festival also had a mustache competition, pie eating contest and hotdog eating contest.

