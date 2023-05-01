Lawyers believe there may be more victims after Upstate officer charged

TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A law firm representing a woman who reported being sexually assaulted by an Upstate police officer said they believe there may be more victims.

The Strom Law Firm has been retained to represent the woman who says Gerard Hildebrandt, a former officer with Travelers Rest Police Department, sexually assaulted her while he was on duty.

Hildebrandt was fired from TRPD after the chief learned of the allegations and has been charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct and misconduct in office. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) said bodycam footage, physical evidence, and witness statements supported the criminal charges.

“This woman has shown real courage,” attorney Bakari Sellers said. “She didn’t just stand up to a predator. She stood up to a predator with a badge and to the police department that put him in a uniform despite a troubling history.”

Hildebrandt was fired from the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office in August 2021, three months before he was hired by TRPD, for violating the agency’s use of force policy, according to the records. The report says he grabbed the neck of a man in custody who had his hands cuffed behind his back. No charges were filed in the incident.

The chief of TRPD said he fired Hildebrandt within hours of learning about the woman’s report in July and asked SLED to investigate.

“Crimes like this don’t happen in a vacuum and we encourage anyone else assaulted by Hildebrandt to follow this survivor’s example,” Sellers said. “We’ll be proud to stand with you.”

The Strom Law Firm is also representing athletes who have come forward with allegations involving cheerleading organizations across the country.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.