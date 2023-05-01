Coroner responds after passenger dies in Anderson Co. crash

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after a single vehicle crash Sunday evening.

Officials say a Honda sedan was travelling South on Hwy 187 near Murphy Rd. at around 6:00 p.m.

Troopers say the vehicle veered off the left side of the road and struck a tree.

Officials say a passenger in the sedan was killed, and the driver was taken to a nearby hospital.

The Anderson County Coroner’s Office identified the passenger as 16-year-old Kveon Willis.

The Coroner’s Office says Willis was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was entrapped in the car.

Officials say Willis was pronounced dead on scene after being extricated from the car.

The Coroner’s Office says the driver and victim were returning home to Georgia from a basketball game with their recreation team at the time of the crash.

Officials say Willis is a student-athlete at Madison High School in Danielsville Georgia.

Officials say this is an ongoing investigation. Stay with FOX Carolina for updates.

