Prison love letters for Alex Murdaugh continue to pour in

Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh receives dozens of love letters while behind bars.
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MCCORMICK COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - People are continuing to reach out to Alex Murdaugh while he serves two life sentences for killing his wife and son.

In his first weeks in prison, the convicted killer received dozens of messages from people across the country extending friendship and even expressing their love for him.

A Freedom of Information Act request revealed dozens of new electronic messages sent to Murdaugh in April.

One woman sent Murdaugh 11 messages within a 24-hour period. “The thought of Alex Murdaugh consumes me day and night,” one of her messages reads. Another says, “I think I have become obsessed with you.”

Another woman wrote, “I would bet I’m the hottest one you’ve gotten mail from thus far!”

“People say I look like a beauty queen contestant,” another woman said. “I was compared to Jessica Biel yesterday at the gym.”

Below are the latest messages released by the SC Department of Corrections:

