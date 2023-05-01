Road reopens after multiple crashes cause 100 gallons of fuel to spill on I-85

FOX Carolina's Chris Scott has the details.
By Anisa Snipes
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 6:27 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) were called to a hazardous materials spill following a crash along the interstate in Greenville County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP), a call came in at 3:08 a.m. for three separate accidents, two of which involved tractor trailers. All accidents occurred around exit 44 on I-85 south.

Troopers said the fuel tanks of both tractor trailers were damaged, spilling about 100 gallons of fuel.

The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) said they were also on scene and usually respond to these situations to offer assistance and ensure any discharge to the environment is properly remediated.

Fuel spill on I-85
Fuel spill on I-85(Viewer submitted photo)

As of 1:55 p.m., SCDOT officials said the right lane is reopened and the road did not have to be repaved.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is also on scene.

Stay tuned for further details.

MORE NEWS: High school student from Ga dies in Anderson County crash

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fight causes chaos at Spartanburg Co. festival
Fight causes chaos at Spring Fling, police say
High school student from Ga dies in Anderson County crash
High school student from Ga dies in Anderson County crash
Officials say a teen was injured in a Spartanburg Co. nightclub shooting
Teen injured in Spartanburg Co. nightclub shooting
Man killed by loose tire in Haywood County
Man dead, 1 injured after loose tire hits windshield on I-40, troopers say

Latest News

College celebrations
SC Governor's school prepares for graduation
Gerard Hildebrandt
Lawyers believe there may be more victims after Upstate officer charged
Tuesday Morning is going out of business.
Tuesday Morning going out of business, holding liquidation sales
A federal appeals court has ruled officers are not liable for shooting an innocent Georgia man...
Can police intentionally shoot hostages? In Georgia, yes