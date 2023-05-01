Road reopens after multiple crashes cause 100 gallons of fuel to spill on I-85

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) were called to a hazardous materials spill following a crash along the interstate in Greenville County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP), a call came in at 3:08 a.m. for three separate accidents, two of which involved tractor trailers. All accidents occurred around exit 44 on I-85 south.

Troopers said the fuel tanks of both tractor trailers were damaged, spilling about 100 gallons of fuel.

The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) said they were also on scene and usually respond to these situations to offer assistance and ensure any discharge to the environment is properly remediated.

Fuel spill on I-85 (Viewer submitted photo)

As of 1:55 p.m., SCDOT officials said the right lane is reopened and the road did not have to be repaved.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is also on scene.

