SCDOT: Crash causes hazardous materials spill on I-85 in Greenville Co.

FOX Carolina's Chris Scott has the details.
By Anisa Snipes
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 6:27 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) is responding to a hazardous materials spill following a crash along the interstate in Greenville County.

According to the SCDOT, the crash took place along I-85 south near exits 46A, 46B and 46C early Monday morning.

As of of 6 a.m., the two right lanes are closed while crews work to clear the scene.

Stay tuned for further details.

MORE NEWS: High school student from Ga dies in Anderson County crash

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fight causes chaos at Spartanburg Co. festival
Fight causes chaos at Spring Fling, police say
Officials say a teen was injured in a Spartanburg Co. nightclub shooting
Teen injured in Spartanburg Co. nightclub shooting
Crash
Man dead, 1 injured after loose tire hits windshield on I-40, troopers say
The mugshots of Miquise Fulwiley (left) and Ty'Quan Kelly (right) arrested after Meadowlake...
Teens arrested after Richland County park shooting released, sheriff pleads for bond reform
High school student from Ga dies in Anderson County crash

Latest News

Crash causes hazardous materials spill on I-85 in Greenville Co.
Crash causes hazardous materials spill on I-85 in Greenville Co.
U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., speaks at a town hall, Sunday, April 30, 2023, in Charleston, S.C....
Tim Scott sets May 22 announcement for 2024 presidential bid
Pickens Co. Husband Hollering Contest
Husband hollering contest at Pickens Azalea Festival
Hazardous material spill on I-85 in Greenville County
Hazardous material spill on I-85 in Greenville County