SCDOT: Crash causes hazardous materials spill on I-85 in Greenville Co.
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 6:27 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) is responding to a hazardous materials spill following a crash along the interstate in Greenville County.
According to the SCDOT, the crash took place along I-85 south near exits 46A, 46B and 46C early Monday morning.
As of of 6 a.m., the two right lanes are closed while crews work to clear the scene.
Stay tuned for further details.
MORE NEWS: High school student from Ga dies in Anderson County crash
Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.