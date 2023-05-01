SCDOT: Crash causes hazardous materials spill on I-85 in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) is responding to a hazardous materials spill following a crash along the interstate in Greenville County.

According to the SCDOT, the crash took place along I-85 south near exits 46A, 46B and 46C early Monday morning.

As of of 6 a.m., the two right lanes are closed while crews work to clear the scene.

Stay tuned for further details.

MORE NEWS: High school student from Ga dies in Anderson County crash

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.