‘Sell dope? Suggest you don’t’: Police make large drug seizure in Belton

BELTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Belton Police Department executed a search warrant that led to the arrest of two people for drug charges on April 28.

According to the department, said the search warrant was executed on Cox Street following a lengthy narcotics investigation.

Police said Truman Davis, 63, was charged with trafficking meth 100 grams or more, distribution of crack cocaine and possession of firearm during commission of a violent crime. Laurie Owens, 32, was charged with possession with intent to distribute meth.

Narcotics investigation in Belton (Belton Police Department)

