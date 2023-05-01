‘Sell dope? Suggest you don’t’: Police make large drug seizure in Belton

Narcotics investigation in Belton
Narcotics investigation in Belton(Belton Police Department)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Belton Police Department executed a search warrant that led to the arrest of two people for drug charges on April 28.

According to the department, said the search warrant was executed on Cox Street following a lengthy narcotics investigation.

Police said Truman Davis, 63, was charged with trafficking meth 100 grams or more, distribution of crack cocaine and possession of firearm during commission of a violent crime. Laurie Owens, 32, was charged with possession with intent to distribute meth.

Narcotics investigation in Belton
Narcotics investigation in Belton(Belton Police Department)

MORE NEWS: Henderson County to hold public hearing on cryptocurrency mining

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fight causes chaos at Spartanburg Co. festival
Fight causes chaos at Spring Fling, police say
Officials say a teen was injured in a Spartanburg Co. nightclub shooting
Teen injured in Spartanburg Co. nightclub shooting
Man killed by loose tire in Haywood County
Man dead, 1 injured after loose tire hits windshield on I-40, troopers say
The mugshots of Miquise Fulwiley (left) and Ty'Quan Kelly (right) arrested after Meadowlake...
Teens arrested after Richland County park shooting released, sheriff pleads for bond reform
High school student from Ga dies in Anderson County crash
High school student from Ga dies in Anderson County crash

Latest News

College celebrations
SC Governor's school prepares for graduation
Midday Eats: King Tut Grill
Midday Eats: King Tut Grill
Crews are searching for a missing child near the Edisto River in Colleton County.
Wildlife officials, other agencies search for missing juvenile
The South Carolina State House in Columbia.
SC attorney general urges White House to provide Medicare coverage for Alzheimer’s treatment